Bayer Leverkusen place huge transfer fee on Xabi Alonso, may hamper Liverpool move

Liverpool’s potential move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso may be under threat as the Bundesliga club will demand a huge fee to part ways with their manager.

Jurgen Klopp will leave the Merseyside club at the end of the season and the Reds are currently on the lookout for both a sporting director and a manager.

Alonso is considered the favourite given his past at Anfield but Bayern Munich are also in the race for the Leverkusen coach.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the German champions are planning their move for Alonso with the Spanish coach open to the move.

The 42-year-old doesn’t have a written release clause in his Leverkusen contract and with the transfer fee being negotiable, Leverkusen will demand between €15m-€25m to part ways with their manager.

The transfer fee for Xabi Alonso may hamper Liverpool switch

In 2021, Bayern Munich paid a world-record compensation package of €25m to RB Leipzig so that Julian Nagelsmann could break his contract, reported ESPN.

This is the fee Bayer Leverkusen want to be matched and Bayern have shown in the past that they’re willing to pay it.

On the other hand, it is hard to see Liverpool paying that amount of money for a manager who has just one year of experience.

The Premier League giants will more likely go down a cheaper route leaving other clubs to fight over Alonso.

The Spaniard will have a written release clause in the summer of 2025, which will be in the range of €15m. That is a more plausible fee and it is during this window we may see the 42-year-old take the next step in his career.