Video: Man United’s Casemiro sets up Liverpool clash with very late FA Cup goal

Man United will face Liverpool in the next round of the FA Cup after Casemiro netted a very late winner in the Manchester club’s fifth-round match with Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils were looking to bounce back from a defeat to Fulham last weekend and Erik ten Hag’s men have got the result they needed to take some pressure off of their manager.

In the 89th minute of the match, Casemiro headed home a Bruno Fernandes cross to score the winner in the 1-0 victory.

The goal sets up a mouth-watering quarter-final match with Liverpool at Old Trafford after the Reds overcame Southampton.

Watch: Casemiro heads home FA Cup winner for Man United