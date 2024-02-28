Video: Man United’s Casemiro sets up Liverpool clash with very late FA Cup goal

Manchester United FC Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

Man United will face Liverpool in the next round of the FA Cup after Casemiro netted a very late winner in the Manchester club’s fifth-round match with Nottingham Forest. 

The Red Devils were looking to bounce back from a defeat to Fulham last weekend and Erik ten Hag’s men have got the result they needed to take some pressure off of their manager.

In the 89th minute of the match, Casemiro headed home a Bruno Fernandes cross to score the winner in the 1-0 victory.

The goal sets up a mouth-watering quarter-final match with Liverpool at Old Trafford after the Reds overcame Southampton.

Watch: Casemiro heads home FA Cup winner for Man United

More Stories / Latest News
“Take responsibility” – Alan Shearer furious with Man United star’s “body language” during FA Cup clash
Video: 18-year-old scores first Liverpool goal on debut in FA Cup clash
Bayer Leverkusen place huge transfer fee on Xabi Alonso, may hamper Liverpool move
More Stories Casemiro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.