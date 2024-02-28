Exclusive: English and German teams eyeing transfer of Chelsea star, says Fabrizio Romano

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation at Chelsea in terms of player sales this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column today, Romano insisted he’s not aware of any panic behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge despite other sources claiming that the club may need to cash in on players this summer to avoid breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

Romano also spoke about Omari Hutchinson and his future after the young winger started to attract interest from clubs in England and Germany with his impressive form on loan at Ipswich Town.

The talented winger is making a real impression in his spell in the Championship, and Romano says Chelsea are happy with how this loan spell has gone for him.

It seems the Blues will now take their time to decide the next step for Hutchinson, so it’s not yet clear if he’s someone they’d be looking to integrate into their first-team next season, or loan out again, or perhaps sell permanently.

Chelsea transfer situation explained by Fabrizio Romano

“Chelsea fans have been asking me about some reports relating to Financial Fair Play and needing to make sales this summer to avoid being in breach of regulations, so I thought I’d clarify what I’ve been told here,” Romano said.

“I don’t have precise information on Financial Fair Play and how much money they should make to avoid problems; this is more of a financial question, but my information is that Chelsea are not worried with current situation. Of course there will be sales, but it already happened last summer and it always happens in modern football.

“I also posted on X yesterday about Omari Hutchinson attracting interest after impressing on loan at Ipswich Town. His future is not decided yet, Chelsea will discuss that around May. There are clubs from different leagues keen on Omari, for example including Germany and of course England. But Chelsea will take their time, they’re very happy with how this loan has worked out.”