Defender Leeds sold for only £1.2m could soon join West Ham United

Some of the decisions that Leeds United made over the past few years will have no doubt contributed to their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Managers chopped and changed, owners looking for a way out, players bought and sold willy nilly.

When the Elland Road outfit needed some stability that appears to be the last thing that they got.

Leeds allowed Leif Davis to leave for just £1.2m

One player that they allowed to leave for a paltry £1.2m was Leif Davis, who signed for Ipswich Town back in 2021.

As talkSPORT note, he’s gone on to play a huge part in seeing the Portman Road based side clamber up the Championship, and in the last two seasons alone he has registered no less than 26 assists.

The wins had begun to dry up for Ipswich and, as such, Leeds were able to take advantage, with both teams now on 72 points and the Yorkshire side in the second automatic promotion spot on goal difference.

Should Ipswich not get promoted to the Premier League this season, then West Ham are poised to test their resolve for Davis, given that they’ve long needed a replacement for Aaron Cresswell.

The Hammers shouldn’t put all of their eggs in one basket, however, as at this point there’s every chance that Kieran McKenna’s team can do whatever is necessary to pip Daniel Farke’s team at the post.