FA Cup Quarter-Final draw: Bitter Premier League rivals could go head-to-head

The FA Cup draw for the quarter-finals has been made and it has thrown up some tasty ties once the fifth round of the competition has concluded on Wednesday night.

One of the stories of the round saw Coventry City end Maidstone United’s fairytale run on Monday with a 5-0 win. The Championship outfit have been joined in the quarter-finals by Man City, Leicester City and Newcastle United after the trio advanced with wins on Tuesday.

The four other ties will be played on Wednesday and they will know who awaits them before they kick-off.

Several of the Premier League’s biggest clubs remain in contention to win England’s oldest competition but they have been pitted against each other in the quarter-final stage.

Defending champions Man City, who are still going for another treble, have drawn Newcastle. While Nottingham Forest or Man United will be hoping to end Liverpool’s quadruple hopes by ending their run in the next round, should the Reds get past Southampton.

Man United vs Liverpool could potentially be the biggest match of the round and many fans across the globe will be hoping to see them clash next month.

The full FA Cup quarter-final draw

Wolves/Brighton vs Coventry City

Nottingham Forest/Man United vs Liverpool/Southampton

Chelsea/Leeds vs Leicester City

Man City vs Newcastle United

Ties are to be played on the weekend of 17/18 March