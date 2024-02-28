Liverpool are reportedly preparing to make Michael Edwards one final offer to rejoin the club.

Edwards, 44, who started as the club’s Chief Analyst, spent over 10 years working at Liverpool before resigning from his role as sporting director in 2022.

Over the years, the 44-year-old earned his stripes after being responsible for signing some of the Reds’ best-ever players, including trio Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson and Fabinho.

Liverpool want Michael Edwards return

However, despite leaving his position nearly two years ago, Edwards remains high on Liverpool’s backroom recruitment list following Jurgen Klopp’s recent announcement that he intends to leave the club at the end of the season.

Set to enter a period of major transition, the 2019-20 Premier League winners are preparing themselves for a hugely important, and potentially era-defining, summer.

And with Edwards’ potential return viewed as a priority, according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the club’s owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are doing all they can to convince the 44-year-old to pen a new deal.

? EXCL: Liverpool owners want to give one last try to bring Michael Edwards back to the club. FSG want Edwards to take over football and put new structure in place, including new sporting director. Edwards has currently shown NO sign of saying yes — but #LFC will try again. pic.twitter.com/vKb2apv2DG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2024

Although some Liverpool fans may be excited by this news, it is worth noting that as things stand, Edwards has not yet indicated he wishes to return to his old role.

Since leaving Anfield, Liverpool’s former sporting director has been linked with a host of roles, including joining bitter-rivals Manchester United. However, the Red Devils appear to have moved in a different direction following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recent minority ownership investment.