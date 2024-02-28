In order to take over at Chelsea, Sam Allardyce has volunteered to “fly back from Dubai tomorrow”.

That came after a Chelsea supporter requested on a radio phone-in that the former England manager take over for Mauricio Pochettino.

With Chelsea’s recent struggles, their lackluster league campaign, and their loss in the Carabao Cup final, there is conjecture over Pochettino’s future.

Pochettino’s hold on the job looks precarious given the Blues’ 11th-place standing and inability to contend for European spots. The FA Cup match against Leeds may prove to be a turning point in the team’s season.

Allardyce, who is well-known for his pragmatic approach to the game and emphasis on defensive stability, wasted little time in addressing Chelsea’s obvious defensive shortcomings.

Allardyce highlighted how crucial a strong defensive base is to succeed, calling the team’s shortcomings the worst he’s seen in the Premier League in a while.

When asked if Allardyce would take over at Chelsea in the event that Pochettino was fired, he stated: “Oh yes, I’d fly back from Dubai tomorrow for that – get me there!,” he joked to talkSPORT Breakfast.

“It’s the worst defending I’ve seen in the Premier League for a long, long time.

“People see that as a negative punt. There’s a big thing on Monday Night Football about Manchester United and how many shots they’ve conceded and then looking at the top teams like Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

“They have the best defensive records. It’s a simple mathematical equation. You win the league if you have the best defense not the best attack.

“The best attack gives you the opportunity to get the points in the end but the defensive side of it wins you the league.

“The defending has been ignored for many years now and I’ve never seen such bad defending for a long time.”

Allardyce’s focus on defensive solidity is particularly relevant given Chelsea’s difficulties in a division where mistakes have little tolerance for error and defensive resiliency frequently proves to be crucial.

His remarks highlight a wider worry about the Premier League’s declining defensive standards, with coaching practices coming under scrutiny.

After his brief four-game tenure with Leeds at the end of the last season, Allardyce has not been employed and has been residing in the Middle East.