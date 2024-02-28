The next couple of months are crucial not just to West Ham’s immediate future, but also to that of their manager, David Moyes.

The Scot has steered the Hammers to yet another Europa League Round of 16 tie, and though they’ve been well off the pace in 2024, if they’re able to land another European trophy, his legend in East London will be assured.

That said, and despite the magnificent Europa Conference League final victory against Fiorentina last season, it’s believed that a large portion of the Hammers faithful want Moyes out.

Moyes ‘would be mad’ to walk away from West Ham

It appears that he’s still yet to make a decision on what to do next, though West Ham Zone report that he has been offered a new deal by the Irons, he just hasn’t signed it yet.

The site also note that when a caller rang into talkSPORT to speak to Jamie O’Hara, there was a small exchange regarding Graham Potter, who is believed to have been linked with the job recently.

“What about Potter?” he said after the caller had suggested that Moyes should remain in charge.

“He (Moyes) ain’t leaving. It’ll be interesting. I think he’d be mad to walk away from West Ham,” O’Hara added soon after.

The issue for Moyes would appear to centre around the way in which his teams play football.

It’s clear that he’s able to get a tune out of his players when he needs to, however, unless he starts playing the ‘West Ham way,’ he’s never going to be flavour of the month on the terraces.