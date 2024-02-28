Video: 18-year-old scores first Liverpool goal on debut in FA Cup clash

Liverpool have taken the lead in their FA Cup clash with Southampton courtesy of a first goal from Lewis Koumas.

The Saints have been the better of the two teams throughout the first 45 minutes and had numerous chances to score the opener

However, the Championship side were punished late in the half when Koumas hit a ball from 20 yards out. The shot took a slight deflection but that was enough to help the 18-year-old score his first goal for the Reds on his debut.

Watch: Lewis Koumas scores first Liverpool goal

A first professional goal for Lewis Koumas ?? A terrific reverse finish from the @LFC youngster ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/YEXZ19s7Ny — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 28, 2024