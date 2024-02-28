Liverpool fans troll Chelsea with latest chant after Carabao Cup final win

Liverpool were crowned Carabao Cup champions on Sunday after beating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley and fans of the Reds trolled the Blues with a chant during their FA Cup clash with Southampton.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were 3-0 winners over the Saints to keep their quadruple hopes alive and in the 80th minute, the Kop aimed a song at Chelsea.

“The kids, the kids, we only played the kids. We won the Cup on Sunday night and we only played the kids,” Liverpool fans sang.

The Merseyside club had several young players on the pitch when beating Chelsea at the weekend and this made their achievement at Wembley even more special.

The Liverpool defeat was embarrassing for Chelsea

The manner in which Chelsea were beaten on Sunday was a total embarrassment for Mauricio Pochettino and his players given the stars the Blues had on the pitch in comparison to Liverpool.

There were big questions asked of the Chelsea manager after the game and the Argentine coach came under a lot of criticism.

Liverpool fans won’t forget the win anytime soon and they will surely remind Chelsea fans when they play each other again in the future.