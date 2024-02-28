Liverpool make contact with agent of top managerial candidate, club expect him to reject it

Liverpool have made contact with Iñaki Ibáñez, the agent of Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, over the possibility of his client taken over from Jurgen Klopp next season.

The German coach will bring his nine-year reign at Anfield to an end upon the conclusion of the current campaign, leaving the Reds’ next manager with massive shoes to fill.

Klopp is a godlike figure on Merseyside and whoever replaces him might find it very hard to follow.

Xabi Alonso is the favourite for the role and according to BILD’s Christian Falk, Liverpool have made contact with his agent, Iñaki Ibáñez, over making the Spanish coach their next manager.

Bayer Leverkusen expect Alonso to reject the approach and are confident that they can keep him for another season.

Is Xabi Alonso the right man for Liverpool?

This season is Alonso’s first full campaign as a coach and the Spaniard is doing an incredible job at Bayer Leverkusen as the Bundesliga outfit are still in the hunt for a treble.

The Leverkusen boss is the talk of the town and is also in contention to become the next Bayern Munich coach.

However, the 42-year-old is only beginning his managerial career and he certainly needs more experience before taking on a role at one of Europe’s biggest clubs. These jobs are coming too soon for Alonso and although he is showing a lot of promise, it is a risk for Liverpool to employ him.

The Reds would benefit more from a more experienced coach as he would be able to deal with all the post-Klopp stuff better. Should that go wrong, then it might be time for Alonso to step in and try to take the Merseyside club over. Although this approach could mean losing him to clubs such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.