11-goal Man United target being punished for wanting to leave this summer

Man United fans will know the name Roony Bardghji as the Swedish star scored against the Manchester club when they were defeated 4-3 by FC Copenhagen back in November in the Champions League.

In the build-up to the January transfer window, the 18-year-old was being linked with a move away and Man United are said to be one club interested in signing the winger.

Bardghji wants to leave Copenhagen and as a result, the Danish club are currently punishing him for it, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old is yet to play in 2024 and the transfer journalist says that the reason for this is because Bardghji has no intention of signing a new long-term deal with Copenhagen. The youngster only has 18 months left on his current deal and he knows that several top clubs are monitoring him.

Man United monitoring Copenhagen’s Roony Bardghji

Man United will be in the market for wingers this summer as Jadon Sancho is expected to leave Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag will want someone more experienced than Bardghji but the 18-year-old could still be brought in as a prospect to back up the starters.

The winger has come through the Danish club’s academy and has shown this season to be a top talent as he has netted 11 times for his team. It is uncertain as of now who else wants to sign the Copenhagen star but if Man United do make moves for the Bardghji, it will not go unchallenged.