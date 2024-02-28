Marc Guehi is set to miss another six to eight weeks through injury.

The Crystal Palace defender injured his knee during Brighton and Hove Albion’s 4-1 Premier League win on 3 February.

The English centre-back has been absent since, and having recently undergone surgery, the 23-year-old now faces another two months on the sidelines.

Marc Guehi out injured until end of April

Sky Sports News have been one of the first to report on the defender’s setback. They have confirmed Guehi is ‘targeting a return in mid-to-late April’ but will unfortunately be ruled out for England’s next two friendlies against Brazil (23 March) and Belgium (26 March).

BREAKING: Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi will be out for a further six to eight weeks after having minor knee surgery ? pic.twitter.com/U86opXk57l — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 28, 2024

Guehi’s absence will serve as a major blow to new manager Oliver Glasner, who, since replacing Roy Hodgson last week, has been tasked with keeping the Eagles in the Premier League.

With Guehi viewed as one of the side’s most competent centre-backs, Glasner will know he’s at a major disadvantage heading into the business end of the season.

As things currently stand, Palace sit 13th in the league table with 28 points after 26 games. Should Guehi miss the full eight weeks’ worth of action, he will miss the following fixtures:

Premier League: Tottenham (2 March)

Premier League: Luton Town (9 March)

Premier League: Nottingham Forest (30 March)

Premier League: Bournemouth (2 April)

Premier League: Manchester City (6 April)

Premier League: Liverpool (14 April)

Premier League: West Ham (20 April)