Newcastle United consider title-winning manager to replace Eddie Howe

Newcastle United are reportedly considering making a change of manager this summer, with Christian Falk reporting that Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is being eyed up to replace Eddie Howe.

See below for Falk’s post on X, formerly Twitter, as he states that Nagelsmann is considering his future with the German national team, with the former Bayern Munich head coach possibly open to returning to club football…

Exclusive: @NUFC is interested in Julian Nagelsmann (36) for summer

The German Nationalcoach has not decided yet if he want to Return to a Club or sign a new contract

Nagelsmann is in the same agency like Newcastle's Fabian Schär

Howe did fine work with Newcastle last season, guiding them into the top four and Champions League qualification, as well as the final of the Carabao Cup, but this campaign has not been as successful.

It could, therefore, be worth considering trying something different, with Nagelsmann certainly someone with fine credentials.

The 36-year-old has long been highly regarded in the game, and won the Bundesliga title during his time in charge of Bayern, even if some will feel he slightly under-achieved during that spell at the Allianz Arena.

Newcastle will surely have big ambitions for the future and it might be that, while Howe was the right man for the project a couple of years ago, it’s now worth moving up and bringing in someone like Nagelsmann to try to take them up to the next level.

Nagelsmann to Newcastle United – could he be an upgrade on Howe?

NUFC supporters will surely be excited to see names of this calibre being linked with the position at St James’ Park, and it would surely do the club no harm when it comes to also trying to lure in big names in the transfer market.

Top talents like Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali have joined under Howe’s management, and one can only imagine the kind of pull someone like Nagelsmann would have after the kind of big names he’s worked with in the past.