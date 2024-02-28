Photo: £55m Newcastle ace spotted with fans at Blackburn

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United came through a punishing FA Cup tie against Blackburn relatively unscathed, but the Magpies were taken all the way to penalties before they could celebrate a place in the next round.

As ever, the Toon Army were out in force and making themselves heard at Ewood Park.

More Stories / Latest News
Manager confirms interest in signing £50m Tottenham star
Aston Villa player spotted having dinner with son of Arsenal director
Crystal Palace star out for another two months with injury

Eddie Howe and his players will surely have been delighted to get one step closer to Wembley, and £55m summer signing, Sandro Tonali, as even spotted in the away end – via FaceTime as he watched the celebrations unfolding.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.