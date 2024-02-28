Newcastle United are considering a summer transfer for Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Omar Marmoush, according to sources in Germany.

BILD have reported that the Magpies are among the teams keeping an eye on the 25-year-old due to his impressive form during the 2023–24 campaign.

In addition to scoring four goals in seven Europa Conference League games this season, the Egyptian has racked up 10 goals and five assists in his 18 Bundesliga appearances.

Numerous reports have said that Newcastle would be looking to add a forward this summer, as Callum Wilson approaches the last 12 months of his Tyneside contract and appears increasingly likely to leave.

Wilson was linked with a move away from St. James’ Park in the January transfer window as Eddie Howe’s team have decided to let the striker leave because of his consistent injury issues.

Having played in 30 games in all competitions this season and contributing to 20 goals, it’s understandable why Newcastle are considering the former Wolfsburg attacker Marmoush, who can also play as a second striker.

Marmoush is the kind of player who can give competition to Alexander Isak or even play together with the Swede in a front two. They need a reliable option upfront who is not injury prone and can help Isak with the burden of scoring goals.

Newcastle’s transfer business has been attracting interest in the media with reports of the Magpies needing to sell some of their players in order to comply with the Financial Fair Play regulations.

Players like Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes have been linked with moves away from the club.