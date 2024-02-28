Pep Guardiola provides concerning update about Jack Grealish’s latest injury

In Tuesday’s 6-2 FA Cup victory against Luton Town, Manchester City star Jack Grealish was substituted off.

With an easy win at Kenilworth Road, Pep Guardiola’s team secured their spot in Wednesday’s quarterfinal draw.

In the resounding win, Erling Haaland scored five goals, with Kevin De Bruyne setting up the Norwegian for his first four goals.

Mateo Kovacic also scored, bringing Man City’s total to six goals, as the holders secured a convincing victory to extend their FA Cup defense.

But Grealish’s injury setback turned Man City’s evening sour, forcing Jeremy Doku to take his place in the 38th minute.

The England international was comforted by his teammates as he left the field and sat on the bench with his tracksuit top pulled over his head.

Grealish was starting for the first time since he recovered from a groin injury he sustained during last month’s Champions League victory against Copenhagen.

After the game, Guardiola told reporters that Grealish had experienced a recurrence of the same groin problem.

Guardiola said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News: “I didn’t speak to the doctor but he complained a little bit about the groin, maybe it is quite similar. He felt really really good but unfortunately, he got injured. It’s been a tough season for him, he has to recover well.”

The 28-year-old’s early departure on Tuesday is the most recent blow in a challenging season in which he has failed to establish a position for himself in the starting XI.

Grealish has had to make do with just seven starts in 14 Premier League matches, while being a fixture in six Champions League squads. The winger is now doubtful for Sunday’s Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester United.

With the Three Lions scheduled to play Brazil and Belgium in friendlies the next month, England manager Gareth Southgate will also be worried about Grealish’s injury issues.