Chelsea’s hierarchy does not believe Raheem Sterling has a part to play in the club’s future.

The England international, who was Todd Boehly’s first marquee signing since taking over from Roman Abramovich two years ago, remains a regular having started 20 Premier League games so far this season.

However, with Sterling, 29, failing to make the kind of impact that was expected of him, the winger is facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling wanted by Saudi Pro League clubs

The 29-year-old, who, according to Spotrac, costs Chelsea a whopping £325,000-per week, is reportedly an audacious summer transfer target for clubs in Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Pro League.

According to a recent report from HITC, Al-Hilal, who signed Kalidou Koulibaly from the Blues last summer, are among the sides interested in Sterling, with the player’s representatives already holding talks over a proposed transfer.

Seemingly viewed as a top target and one that could help put the Pro League on the map, Sterling could very well become the next high-profile Premier League export to swap European football for Middle Eastern.

From a Saudi point-of-view, Jordan Henderson’s recent transfer U-turn, which saw the former Liverpool captain snub a lucrative contract and leave Al-Ettifaq after just six months to sign for Ajax, could be a cause for concern when it comes to possibly influencing other targets’ decisions.

As for Sterling, only the player himself knows his intentions, but with such a large contract with Chelsea set to run for another three-and-a-half years, as well as remaining in Gareth Southgate’s England plans, there may be very little incentive for the 29-year-old to sail off into the Middle Eastern sunset just yet.