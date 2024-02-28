Fabrizio Romano shuts down rumours surrounding major Chelsea star, 29-year-old “committed as ever”

Raheem Sterling has recently been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia but the player’s representatives have now commented on a potential transfer.

According to a recent report from HITC, Al-Hilal, who signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea last summer, are among the sides interested in Sterling, with the player’s representatives said to have already held talks over a proposed transfer.

However, this is not the case as the winger’s representatives have never discussed a transfer with the Saudi Arabian club, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer journalist has spoken to the player’s team who firmly deny the reports and stated that Raheem “is as committed as ever to the Chelsea project”.

Raheem Sterling has failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea

Things haven’t been perfect for Sterling since joining Chelsea during the summer of 2022 as the England star has failed to have a big impact at Stamford Bridge.

The former Man City star was signed to be one of the leaders of the new Chelsea project but he has failed to do that with his performances. The 29-year-old has played 70 times for the West London club, netting 17 goals and assisting a further 12.

Sterling has joined Chelsea at a very messy period in their history as the Blues don’t seem to be making any progress since the new owner took over.

This has certainly played a role in the winger underperforming but he is committed to turning things around.