“Take responsibility” – Alan Shearer furious with Man United star’s “body language” during FA Cup clash

Man United are in action against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Wednesday night and while watching the clash, Alan Shearer was furious with Marcus Rashford.

The forward is having an awful season at Old Trafford and many Man United fans have had enough of his performances and attitude throughout the campaign.

Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer is the latest to slam Rashford for his body language in the first half of Manchester United‘s FA Cup game against Nottingham Forest.

“Come on Marcus, get up. Stop waving your arms around,” the Newcastle legend said via the Daily Mail. “You’ve got to do better.

“I don’t like his body language at times. He’s trying to send a message out to the fans, it’s not my fault. You as an individual have to take responsibility now and again for your actions on the pitch. Get up and get on with it.”

Marcus Rashford needs to step up for Man United

Rashford is regarded as one of Man United’s best players but his performances this season have been far from what is required. More importantly, the forward’s attitude has been awful and he is often seen strolling around the pitch, leaving his teammates to do his dirty work.

The 26-year-old has scored just five goals across 31 matches so far and many fans of the Manchester club have called for the winger to be dropped.

Erik ten Hag has shown to be very lenient with Rashford this season when he has stepped out of line but the Dutch coach needs to start pestering the player to improve his game.

It would be terrible to see the England star waste his talent like many others have done in the past as last season highlighted just how good the 26-year-old can be.