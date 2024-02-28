Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has revealed that he wanted the club to seal the transfer of Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven while he was in charge of the Amsterdam giants.

Van de Ven ended up joining Spurs in a £50million deal last summer, and he’s started well in the Premier League, continuing to firm up his reputation as one of the top young defensive players in the game.

It seems Ajax probably would have struggled to afford the Netherlands international, according to Schreuder as he spoke out on the failed move.

“Other options were not available to us at the time. For example, we were interested in Micky van de Ven, but he turned out to be too expensive,” the Dutchman told Voetbal Zone.

Tottenham fans will certainly be very happy that they won this race, as it looks clear that Van de Ven has what it takes to be a hugely important player for them for many years to come.