Video: Early goal for Leeds highlights why Mauricio Pochettino needs to leave Chelsea

Leeds United have taken the lead in their FA Cup clash with Chelsea within the first 10 minutes of the match.

The Blues are coming off the back of a disastrous defeat in the Carabao Cup final, where in the end, the West London club were beaten by Liverpool’s kids.

The pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino has ramped up and the Leeds goal shows why the Argentine coach has to go.

Chelsea tried to play out from the back but with a lack of patterns of play, the Blues ran into trouble before conceding.

The horror moment can be seen below.

