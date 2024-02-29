This summer could end up being one of a transformative nature for Tottenham Hotspur.

A lot could depend on whether they qualify for next season’s Champions League, as it’s clearly a lot easier to attract players when you’re in the premier European competition.

That surely has to be Ange Postecoglou’s aim for the remainder of the season, with the Europa League providing a satisfactory fall-back option.

The Lilywhites have been transformed under the Australian, playing some of the best football seen at White Hart Lane for years.

His no-nonsense style in interviews has also won plaudits, and there’s a reason why his name is heartily sung on the terraces by the Tottenham faithful.

The decisions he’s made so far have almost all proved to be the correct ones, and that includes keeping Bryan Gil on the fringes of the team.

The Spaniard had the opportunity to leave the club in January but nothing materialised in the end, however, it looks as if his time in North London will almost certainly come to an end this summer.

Summer exit beckons for Tottenham ace Bryan Gil

According to Estadio Deportivo, everything is pointing to an exit for the 23-year-old, who’ll surely not have a shortage of suitors, including former side Sevilla who almost managed to construct a deal in the last window.