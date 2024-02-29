After reportedly being put up for sale by Borussia Dortmund, striker Donyell Malen has confessed that returning to Arsenal would be a dream come true.

Malen may still be on Mikel Arteta’s hit list as the Gunners manager looks to sign a striker during the summer transfer window.

The Netherlands international, who was an academy prospect of Arsenal for two years, is undoubtedly playing well enough to draw attention.

Malen has scored 12 goals this season in all competitions, with six of those goals coming in his past six games.

Clubs looking for an attacker in the summer will be attracted to Malen because of his ability to play in the middle and out wide.

BILD claims that Dortmund might be open to selling Malen in an effort to earn significant money and maintain the team’s financial stability.

With a valuation of between £34 million and £43 million, the 25-year-old is far less expensive than players like Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney, whose transfer costs may approach nine figures.

Malen joined SEG, an agency with significant ties to Manchester United, in November, and it is said that Liverpool are also monitoring his situation.

When discussing potential career outcomes with Voetbalzone, the BVB forward stated:

“I think, because I played in England as a youth, it is a dream to play in the Premier League.

“I think that is a beautiful dream. I went to Arsenal [when I was younger] so yes, them. I want Arsenal, my favourite club. I played there in my youth, I really wanted to break through there. Every now and then in a football career there are points at which you just have to make a decision.

“Yes, I was training with the first team, and I was 17, 18 at the time and I did make steps in the right direction, but I thought I had to just play professional football. I also saw my team-mates playing professional football while I was still playing youth football and I just knew [leaving] was the right thing to do.”

Malen could be a decent option for Arsenal to consider in the summer transfer window. The Dutch attacker is versatile and can play in a number of positions, which would suit the Gunners.

Arsenal are not only looking for a striker to replace the misfiring Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, they are also looking for some wide players who they can rotate with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. In that case, Malen fits the profile that they are looking for.