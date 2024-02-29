Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury could switch international allegiance to Bangladesh.

According to reports, the Bangladesh FA are working on securing the 26-year-old’s services for the national team and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Bangladesh FA’s executive committee member, Amer Khan said to Somoy News: “We are working on Hamza, we are trying. Let’s see what happens. We are trying. There’s an 80% chance that we can get him. They’re playing there too [at Leicester]. If you don’t get a break now, you won’t be able to come.”

The player has recently revealed his desire to represent Bangladesh one day and it would be a massive boost for the national team to acquire a player of his quality.

The 26-year-old tough tackling midfielder could make a huge difference for the Bengal Tigers in the middle of the park.

Bangladesh will take on Palestine next month in the World Cup qualifiers and it remains to be seen whether they can acquire the services of the Leicester City midfielder before that. The 26-year-old is currently playing for the Foxes in the Championship and he will be hoping to guide them back to the Premier League at the end of the season.