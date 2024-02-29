Video: Arsenal and Liverpool target nets huge goal in Spanish cup semi-final

Arsenal and Liverpool target Nico Williams has netted a huge goal in Athletic Club’s Copa del Rey semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid.

The Basque club led 1-0 from the first leg but now find themselves on the verge of the final as they are currently leading 2-0 after Williams’ goal.

The 21-year-old slotted the ball home after being assisted by his brother Inaki Williams and it was the winger’s sixth of the season.

Arsenal and Liverpool monitoring Nico Wliiams’ progress

This will have caught the eye of Arsenal and Liverpool who are said to be monitoring the Spanish star ahead of the summer, reports the Mirror.

The Gunners’ scouts have been making checks on the Athletic Club star as Mikel Arteta wants to bring another winger to North London ahead of the new season.

However, the report says that Arsenal will have competition as Real Madrid, Aston Villa and Liverpool have all shown an interest in Williams.

Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield is uncertain given the interest from Saudi Arabia and the 21-year-old may be a replacement for the Egyptian superstar.