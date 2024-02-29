Arsenal told to sign £51 million striker who has 15 goals in 25 games this season

Former US international and ESPN analyst Janusz Michallik has advised Arsenal to prioritise signing Dusan Vlahovic above other striker alternatives.

Putting the Juventus striker ahead of Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney, Michallik thinks he would be a great addition to Arsenal.

With 25 goals in just six Premier League games, Arsenal looked to have found their scoring groove again after a dismal end to 2023.

However, the Gunners fell 1-0 against FC Porto in their Champions League encounter, and strangely, they did not have a shot on goal. This indicates that Arsenal’s offensive firepower still needs improvement.

A lot of people still believe that Arsenal need a reliable goal scorer, and not signing one in the summer might prevent them from being a major force in Europe in the years to come.

Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen, Joshua Zirkzee, and Viktor Gyokeres are reportedly Arsenal’s top targets as they aim to bolster their striking department, according to The Daily Mail.

The ESPN pundit notes that Arsenal are in need of a prolific striker and suggests Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen as potential candidates. But he thinks Dusan Vlahovic would be a better addition to the Arsenal squad.

Michallik said:

“Here’s a team; how many goals have they scored? 25-26 in six games in the Premier League. But they didn’t score in Porto. Maybe it was a one-off. But maybe that one player is missing when Saka and Martinelli are off,” Michalik said.

“That central forward, given the amount of goals they score, you could say is not needed. But, I don’t know, Dusan Vlahovic, to me, fits in that team before maybe Ivan Toney and Osimhen. Some of it is money, and some of it is age in those. But I like what I see there. Left-footed player that would fit nicely there.”

The Serbian international has really performed quite well this season, despite initially finding it difficult to be consistent at Juventus. His worth is increasing; according to Transfermarkt, he is currently valued at £51 million. He has 15 goals and three assists in 25 appearances this season.

Playing with him would be beneficial for Saka and Martinelli, and if Arsenal could make it happen, Vlahovic would be an excellent addition.