Mikel Arteta says key Arsenal star “progressing well”, expected to return from injury against Sheffield United

Arsenal travel to Sheffield United on Monday night and the Gunners could have a key man return to their squad for the Premier League clash.

Last season, Thomas Partey was a key part of the North London club’s success as they challenged Man City for the Premier League, but the current campaign has seen the Ghana star injured for the majority of it.

The midfielder has featured in only five matches and has been out of action since facing Man City back in October.

Speaking about Partey at his press conference on Thursday, Arteta has confirmed that Partey will be included in the squad for Sheffield United.

“Thomas Partey should be part of the squad on Monday,” the Gunners boss stated via Fabrizio Romano.

“He had a session before the last game, and now he’s done two or three sessions. It’s progressing well.”

Thomas Partey will return to the Arsenal squad next week

Partey’s return comes at a great time for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal as the Gunners boss will need bodies for the title run-in.

The Ghana star is a quality operator on his day but it is uncertain as of now what level he is at having been out of action for so long.

With a contract expiring at the Emirates in 2025, this may be the 30-year-old’s last season at Arsenal and the player will want to end it by winning one of the huge trophies the North London club are still fighting for.