Podcaster claims Aston Villa forward has no future at the club

From an Aston Villa perspective, the way that the 2023/24 season is playing out so far has to be considered a success.

Unai Emery has completely transformed the side into genuine European contenders, and there’s still every chance of silverware and a Champions League finish if the Spaniard can get his team over the line.

It’s the most crucial period of the season for many clubs now, given that if they’ve been successful the games start coming thick and fast and that can undoubtedly lead to injuries.

The odd reverse here and there can have immediate consequences, and having got them playing as well as they have for years, it would be a great shame for all connected with Villa if they were just to miss out at the business end of the campaign.

One player that’s hardly covered himself in glory, however, is Nicolo Zaniolo, signed on loan from Galatasaray and who has only played for 542 minutes in the Premier League (WhoScored).

It’s fairly obvious that Unai Emery doesn’t really fancy him, and one podcaster who hosts Villa Spaces on X (formerly Twitter) believes that he could be on his way.

Aston Villa ace Nicolo Zaniolo could be heading back to Italy

“If he wants to go home and go back to playing football in Italy, then best of luck to him,” Ty Bracey said to Aston Villa News.

“We need people who are happy playing in the Premier League and playing for this club. I think that’s massively important.

“If his mind is elsewhere, as long as we get the best from him for the rest of this season, then I’ll be happy.

“But if when the transfer window reopens and he wants to sail away from Galatasaray, then fair play to him.”

His comments come in the wake of a Gazzetta dello Sport report which has linked Zaniolo to a Serie A switch this summer.