Blow for Man City as £80m star set to stay at current club beyond this summer

Man City’s summer plans are set for a big blow as Florian Wirtz looks very likely to stay at Bayer Leverkusen beyond this summer. 

The Premier League champions have been monitoring the German youngster for some time and sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action against Bayern Munich earlier this month, reported the Daily Star.

The Manchester club were hoping to sign Wirtz this summer, who is valued at £80m, but the player’s father has confirmed that the 20-year-old will stay with the Bundesliga leaders beyond this summer’s transfer window.

Speaking about his son’s future, Wirtz’s father said to KSTA via Fabrizio Romano: “Florian has a contract in Leverkusen until 2027. That will also roughly be the amount of time he will spend in Leverkusen.

“We should wait for the next two years and then we’ll see where the path leads.”

Florian Wirtz is one of the brightest talents in Europe

It is not hard to see why Man City want Wirtz as the youngster has been one of the most exciting talents in Europe since making his Bayer Leverkusen debut in 2020.

The German star has played a huge role in Leverkusen’s success this season as Xabi Alonso’s side chase a treble. The midfielder has featured in 31 matches, scoring eight goals and providing an incredible 17 assists.

It looks like the Wirtz is set to stay in Germany until 2026, going off his father’s words, and it remains to be seen if Man City are still interested when that comes around.

