Chelsea and Manchester City keen on 20 year-old South American ace

Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with a move for the Uruguayan striker Luciano Rodriguez.

A report from HITC claims that the two English clubs are keeping tabs on his development and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season. The 20-year-old has scored 11 goals for Liverpool Montevideo since breaking into the first-team.

Rodriguez is a talented young player with a big future ahead of him and he is highly rated in South America. Chelsea and Manchester City have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players in recent seasons and they will look to help the 20-year-old develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential. Rodriguez will certainly be attracted to the idea of playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea and Manchester City come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the player in the summer. Both clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done and they will be exciting destinations for him as well.

Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola have done well to nurture young talent throughout their managerial careers, and they could help the Uruguayan fulfil his potential in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old striker is capable of operating as a centre forward as well as a winger. His versatility will be an added bonus if he can establish himself as a first team player for the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Blues need more depth in the attack and they have struggled to score goals since last season. Although Rodriguez is unlikely to make an immediate impact, he could be a key player for them in the long run. As far as Manchester City are concerned, they could use more depth in the wide areas and Rodriguez could be a useful option in the attack.