Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

The 22-year-old Dutchman has been in impressive form this season, scoring 15 goals across all competitions and contributing to eight assists. He has been instrumental to Leeds’ promotion push, and it remains to be seen whether he can guide them back to the Premier League.

It is no secret that Chelsea need to improve their attacking options and the 22-year-old winger would be a quality acquisition. He could prove to be an upgrade on players like Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling who have been quite underwhelming this season.

A report from TEAMtalk claims that Chelsea scouts have been keeping tabs on the player and they have scouted him on multiple occasions this season.

The report further states that Chelsea believe that they can secure an agreement with Leeds for the talented young winger. The opportunity to join Chelsea will be an attractive proposition for the player and it would be an exciting step up for him. He is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing for Chelsea, if the opportunity presents itself.

The Dutchman is still only 22 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a quality Premier League attacker with the right guidance. Chelsea need more cutting edge in the final third if they want to compete for major trophies and signing a goalscoring winger would be a wise decision.

Apart from that, they should look to invest in a reliable finisher as well, who can lead the line for them.