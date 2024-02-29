Paris Saint-Germain are looking at Chelsea defender Levi Colwill as a potential long-term transfer target, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson.

The young Blues centre-back shone on loan at Brighton last season and is now a key part of Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team, though it remains to be seen if he might be lured away at some point in the future.

Ben Jacobs recently told CaughtOffside about PSG’s interest in Colwill, and a possible plan to play the long game in pursuing him due to the fact that Chelsea almost certainly won’t be considering selling him this summer.

Johnson has now also confirmed that PSG are long-term admirers of Colwill, though for the moment he seems to be on their list as more of an alternative to Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro, who they are ready to make a big effort to sign as a top priority this summer.

Colwill to PSG: Chelsea defender more of an alternative to first-choice Yoro

“As recently reported by Ben Jacobs, PSG like Levi Colwill of Chelsea and may be prepared to play the long game to get him. The former Brighton defender is a player PSG have ear-marked as a potential option in the defensive positions, but he’s probably more of an alternative at the moment to the one they have made their priority, and that’s Leny Yoro,” Johnson explained.

“The young Lille centre-back is the outstanding candidate for PSG – he is the player PSG absolutely want to be able to bring in this summer. He’s also keen to join PSG and further his career with them. He also has the added bonus of being French and from the Paris region, so it’s a good fit for where the PSG project is going.

“Colwill is someone PSG will look to and explore in case they can’t sign Yoro, but I think the idea that they might wait a bit longer is accurate, because he could probably still do with more time to develop at Chelsea. He is a player that PSG are looking at with a view to the long term.”