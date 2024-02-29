Bent names the only thing which would get Eddie Howe sacked

Pundit Darren Bent has shared the one thing he believes will get Eddie Howe sacked by Newcastle United ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The English coach had an incredible campaign last season, guiding Newcastle into the Champions League and reaching the EFL Cup final. However, this might have been achieved ahead of schedule and has set a very tough benchmark for the Magpies to match.

It has been a difficult season for Howe on Tyneside as injuries have plagued his squad. Nevertheless, there is still plenty to play for but talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has named the one thing that would see the Magpies coach get the sack.

Darren Bent comments on Eddie Howe’s future at Newcastle

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent has claimed that the one thing Howe could do to be sacked is exit the FA Cup in the quarter-final and then “fall off a cliff” in the Premier League by finishing in the bottom half.

“He got them Champions League last season, but with that expectation grows. Maybe from the fans it’s alright it’s fine we’re building, but from the owners they’ve had a taste of Champions League they want more of it,” the pundit said.

“If they don’t win the FA Cup which I don’t think they will and they finish tenth, I think the owners will look and think are we moving forwards?

“I still think their squad is progressing, they’ve got to balance the books, but I do think the owners will look at it and think do we make a change?

“I think he’s safe unless they fall off a cliff and finish in the bottom half of the table. The fans are behind him anyway.”