Premier League boss seen as “stand-out candidate” to replace Erik ten Hag at Man United

Erik ten Hag’s future at Man United will be decided over the remainder of the season as the Dutch coach is still under pressure at Old Trafford.

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made the Man United boss’ future even more uncertain as the INEOS CEO is making several changes at the Premier League giants.

United have been experiencing a terrible season so far and Ten Hag has not shown many signs of being able to turn their form around.

One change Ratcliffe is set to make is bringing Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford to take up the sporting director role and it is being reported that a manager the former Newcastle man brought to the Premier League is in contention to replace Ten Hag.

De Zerbi strong contender to replace Erik ten Hag at Man United

Ashworth oversaw the process at Brighton which identified De Zerbi as the replacement for Graham Potter back in 2022 and the pair could be reunited at Man United.

According to Football Insider, the Italian coach is being viewed by the Manchester club as the “stand-out candidate” to replace Ten Hag should he get the sack ahead of the 2024/25 campaign but it may not be easy to lure him to Manchester.

Brighton will not let their manager go easily, while clubs such as Liverpool and Barcelona have also been linked to De Zerbi.

The 44-year-old has done some amazing work since arriving in England and is ready to make the next step in his career to a club such as Man United.