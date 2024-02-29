Video: Erik ten Hag calls for Premier League club to “apologise” to Man United star after social media post

Man United manager Erik ten Hag has called for Fulham to apologise to Bruno Fernandes after the TikTok video they made about the player following their win at Old Trafford last weekend.

The London club posted a provocative post on their official TikTok account, digging out Fernandes for his perceived play-acting, which did the rounds on social media.

The Portuguese star was challenged by Sasa Lukic late on in the match and after rolling around for a while, the midfielder made a miraculous recovery to jump up and ask for the ball.

Fulham decided to make a video mocking the Man United star and Ten Hag has called for the London club to apologise to his player.

Erik ten Hag wants Fulham to apologise to Man United star

“I didn’t know this, but if they did it, I would say it is not right,” Ten Hag said when asked about the Fulham video at his press conference on Thursday via Sky Sports.

“It is absolutely not right that a club makes such a statement, because it is totally out of order and wrong and they should apologise for this.”