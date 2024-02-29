Everton willing to hand international ace a new deal but £10m payment could shelve plans

The next few months could be amongst the most important in the history of Everton Football Club.

Although the Toffees have recently had their 10-point deduction for falling foul of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules reduced to six, they remain perilously close to the relegation zone.

Just five points separate them from Luton Town who are third from bottom, and Everton have another potential points deduction hanging over them.

Dele Alli could be offered the chance to resurrect his career at Everton

There’s also the small matter of a protracted takeover which is taking time to conclude, and a move into a new state-of-the-art stadium which might just end up hosting Championship, rather than Premier League games for the first season of its existence.

From a playing point of view, one former international ace, who hasn’t played in over a year, could still earn a new deal at the club.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), Everton are willing to offer Dele Alli a chance to resurrect his career from the start of the 2024/25 campaign, if the club can negotiate with Tottenham in order for the the Lilywhites to reduce a £10m payment they would be due if Alli reaches 20 appearances for the Merseyside outfit.

The outlet note he’s already on 13, and given Everton’s precarious financial situation, a permanent move for the player makes little sense unless Spurs are willing to play ball.

Given Alli’s own trials and tribulations over the past few years, seeing him back on a football pitch and doing what he does best is surely in everyone’s interest.