Although Leeds United crashed out of the FA Cup after losing to a last-minute Chelsea goal, Daniel Farke can still be well pleased with how his side have performed this season.

A charge towards the top of the Championship table sees them currently in second and now just six points behind Leicester City who, at one stage, were well into double figures ahead of their rivals.

One player that hasn’t been part of the Elland Road outfit’s successes and who Farke rates highly is Luis Sinisterra.

Luis Sinisterra will move permanently to Bournemouth

The 24-year-old has been on loan at Bournemouth this season, though has only played 90 minutes on three occasions for the Cherries (WhoScored).

Despite seemingly not making too much of an impression, he wants to stay down on the south coast.

Farke on Sinisterra's permanent exit: "Overall it's a good decision and beneficial for our future. I never made a secret that I really rate Luis from a football point of view. We wish him all the best. He also made it clear in the summer that he wanted to have this move." — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 9, 2024

According to The Athletic’s Leeds correspondent, Phil Hay, posting on X (formerly Twitter), Farke’s words earlier in the month sealed Sinisterra’s fate.

“Overall it’s a good decision and beneficial for our future,” he is quoted as saying.

“I never made a secret that I really rate Luis from a football point of view. We wish him all the best. He also made it clear in the summer that he wanted to have this move.”

If the all whites can carry on playing as well as they have to this point, there’s every chance of a reunion with their soon-to-be former player next season.

After a rocky start under Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth began to steady themselves. Whilst their form has dipped again of late and they remain in the bottom half of the Premier League, they’re eight points from safety and should be able to ensure another season in the English top-flight.