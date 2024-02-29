Ligue 1 manager a surprise candidate for Liverpool job, his emergence is based on data

Liverpool are currently compiling a list of potential managers to take over from Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season and a surprise name from Ligue 1 has emerged in the Reds’ list.

The German coach will leave Anfield after nine years in charge and whoever follows the 56-year-old will have massive shoes to fill.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is seen as the favourite to take over but the Spanish coach may be hard to get as the Bundesliga leaders will not want to lose him.

According to The Athletic, Ruben Amorim, Julian Nagelsmann, Roberto De Zerbi and Eddie Howe are all on Liverpool’s list, but a new candidate has emerged based on data.

RC Lens boss Franck Haise is now a possible candidate to replace Klopp at Liverpool following the work he has done at the French club since taking over in 2020.

Why is Franck Haise a Liverpool candidate?

Haise is currently manager of Ligue 1 club RC Lens and he has held that role since 2020. This is the French coach’s biggest job and the 52-year-old has been super successful in the role.

The Lens boss guided the French outfit to the Champions League last season, which was only the third time in their history, and their first since the 2002/03 campaign. This saw Haise crowned manager of the year in France and it put him on the radar for several clubs.

Haise could be a good option for the Liverpool job but he is likely way down the list, with some of the names mentioned above ahead of the French coach.

The Reds are still a long way from appointing their next manager as they still have to bring in a sporting director before doing so, which they are hoping to do by the end of March.