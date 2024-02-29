Exclusive: Arsenal scouting “fantastic” attacking talent who has plenty of admirers, says transfer expert

Arsenal are set to scout Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has also stressed that many other clubs are also keeping tabs on this exciting forward.

Gyokeres has been on fire for Sporting this season, emerging as one of the smartest signings made in Europe as he’s enjoyed a meteoric rise after moving from Coventry City, having only recently struggled to get a look-in during an unsuccessful spell at Brighton.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano suggested that there is some interest from Arsenal as they’re set to scout the Swedish striker, though he also made it clear that a big club like the Gunners also monitor plenty of players.

As well as that, they’re far from the only ones keeping an eye on Gyokeres after his fine form this season, so it’s not necessarily anything particularly concrete at the moment.

“It’s been reported that their scouts will watch Sporting Lisbon today to keep an eye on Viktor Gyokeres,” Romano said. “It’s the case that Arsenal have always scouts around for multiple players, and Gyokeres is being scouted by multiple clubs as he’s doing fantastic at Sporting. But there’s still nothing decided or concrete on this one, it’s just normal scouting.”

Gyokeres transfer – should it be a priority for Arsenal?

There is perhaps an argument that this is exactly the kind of signing Arsenal need to make up front in the summer.

Although Gabriel Jesus is a quality player on his day, he’s not the most lethal finisher in the world, and that combined with his poor injury record means Mikel Arteta probably can’t rely on him to get 20-25 goals a season.

Gyokeres might be an upgrade in that sense, especially as one imagines Eddie Nketiah isn’t going to be the player to step up after completely falling out of favour in recent times.