Inside Spain: Unhappy campers at Real Madrid, Alphonso Daviesn and assistant referee in hospital

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

On the surface of it, everything is quite rosy at Real Madrid. Eight points clear of Barcelona in La Liga, 1-0 ahead of RB Leipzig in the Champions League, and Jude Bellingham due to return from injury this weekend. Not everyone is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu though.

A recent report has detailed that in addition to veteran star Luka Modric being unhappy with his game time, 19-year-old summer signing and the golden boy of Turkey Arda Guler is unhappy with his minutes too. Guler has been showing some attitude of late, and tension is reportedly rising with Carlo Ancelotti. He could end up out on loan next season as a result, despite his wishes.

In addition, captain Nacho Fernandez is reportedly not Ancelotti’s biggest fan either, feeling that he does not have the Italian’s trust. The 34-year-old will have to decide again this summer whether to sign a new one-year extension, and it might be the end of Nacho’s one-club career so far.

On the plus side, it was reported widely this week that Los Blancos have reached a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. The two clubs will look to negotiate a fee this summer. Davies has just a year left on his deal, giving Real Madrid leverage, but Bayern haven’t given up hope of changing his mind either.

Barcelona are still casting around for a manager, but can’t be that impressed with the field, as Sporting Director Deco told the press that ‘there aren’t many top coaches available.’ Thomas Tuchel, Roberto de Zerbi, Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann remain the favourites, roughly in that order.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be asked to provide a statement regarding his gestures to the Al-Shabab crowd this week. pic.twitter.com/oB0rQZSwdl — Football España (@footballespana_) February 28, 2024

They are making more progress with their summer signings. Deco has been in contact with Everton about midfielder Amadou Onana, who manager Xavi Hernandez identified as his preference for the summer, although his opinion holds less weight now. Beating Arsenal and Manchester United to his signature may be difficult though.

The Catalan side may stand more of a chance with River Plate teenager Franco Mastantuono. Both Barcelona and United are interested in the 16-year-old, who became the youngest debutant in the Superclasico against Boca Juniors over the weekend.

Elsewhere, Real Mallorca have made it back to the Copa del Rey final for the first time in 21 years, beating Real Sociedad on penalties after a 1-1 draw. They won it back in 2003 via a Samuel Eto’o brace, and will face one of Athletic Club or Atletico Madrid in the final.

Spain’s women’s team won the inaugural Nations League, beating France 2-0 in Seville. World Player of the Year Aitana Bonmati was on the scoresheet, and celebrating, although she did declare in the lead up to the match that the lack of change in Spain regarding women’s football over the last year made her feel as if ‘winning the World Cup was in vain’.

The strangest and most concerning story was lineswoman Guadalupe Porras. After Real Betis scored on Sunday, she was jogging back to the halfway line, when a camera operator took her out with the camera by accident, but knocked her out and covered her in blood. She is believed to be fine, but spent the night in hospital, checking for head injuries.