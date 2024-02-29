Leeds have multiple deals on cards after already agreeing two ahead of next season

Leeds United could have a big budget to spend if they are promoted back to the Premier League this season and the Whites have found a way to increase that further.

According to Football Insider, the Championship side could have around £100m to spend this summer if they return to England’s top flight and the plan is to sell the players they currently have out on loan to increase that transfer kitty.

Leeds currently sit second in the Championship with 12 games left to play and are level on points with third-place Ipswich. Promotion looks likely at the moment as Daniel Farke’s men are in incredible form.

The Yorkshire club are happy with their current squad as a base and have already completed a permanent deal for Luis Sinisterra to move to Bournemouth, while Robin Koch has agreed a free transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Championship outfit also have Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Sam Greenwood, Cody Drameh, Ian Poveda and more out on loan. This could bring in a big amount of cash and go a long way in Daniel Farke building a strong squad to compete in the Premier League next season.