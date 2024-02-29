Liverpool offer Jurgen Klopp replacement three-year deal after positive talks

Liverpool are believed to have offered Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso a three-year deal after holding positive talks with the Spanish coach.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who reports that the Reds are looking to beat Bayern Munich to Alonso’s signature and have moved early by offering him a long-term deal.

The Leverkusen boss is said to be open to the idea of returning to Anfield as he loved his time on Merseyside and sees the opportunity as too big to turn down.

If an agreement is reached, any official announcement will be delayed until Jurgen Klopp leaves the club as the German will bring an end to his nine-year stay at Liverpool once the current campaign concludes.

Xabi Alonso will be 100 per cent focused on Bayer Leverkusen

This report should be taken with a pinch of salt as many credible journalists have stated that Alonso is fully focused on his current task of guiding Bayer Leverkusen to a treble.

The Spanish coach holds all the cards and should be in no rush to decide his future.

On top of this, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has reported this week that the Bundesliga champions will want between €15m-€25m to part ways with their manager this summer. It is very hard to see Liverpool paying that amount of money for a coach as it is not their style.

The Spaniard will have a written release clause in the summer of 2025, which will be in the range of €15m. That is a more plausible fee and it is during this window we may see the 42-year-old take the next step in his career.

It is uncertain what Liverpool will do in the meantime but the manager’s role at Anfield will always be open to the Leverkusen boss.