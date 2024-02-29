Liverpool set asking price for key star amid rumours of potential summer exit

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old Egyptian winger has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2025 and the two parties have not managed to secure an extension yet. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side decide to cash in on the player in the summer. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

There have been rumours that Saudi Arabian clubs are keen on signing the Egyptian international and they could look to sign him at the end of the season. They tried to sign the player at the start of the season as well.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool have now set an asking price for their star winger and they could sanction his departure for an offer in excess of £100 million.

Liverpool will only sanction his departure if their asking price is met and it remains to be seen whether the Saudi Arabian clubs are prepared to break the bank for him.

Salah has been a world class player since his move to the Premier League in 2017 and he has helped Liverpool win multiple trophies during his time at the club. He is undoubtedly the best player at the club and losing him would be a devastating blow for the Reds.

Salah has 19 goals and 10 assists to his name this season and replacing his end product will be an uphill challenge.

However, if they manage to sell him for a fee in excess of £100 million, they will have the funds to replace him adequately.