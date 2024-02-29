Manchester United to battle it out with Chelsea for €50m-rated defender

Manchester United are keen on signing the Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini and they will face competition from Chelsea.

A report from Calciomercato.It claims that Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the 20-year-old central defender for a while and they could look to make a move in the summer.

The defender is likely to cost around €50 million and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are ready to meet the asking price.

The Red Devils need to beef up their defensive unit and Scalvini could prove to be an upgrade on players like Jonny Evans. Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane have been linked with moves away from the club as well.

It seems that Manchester United might have to rebuild their defensive unit in the summer and signing Scalvini would be a good start. The Italian could be tempted to join one of the biggest clubs in the world and a move to Manchester United would allow him to showcase his qualities on a bigger platform in the Premier League.

However, the Red Devils must secure Champions League qualification if they want to attract elite young talents like him. Meanwhile, they will face competition from Chelsea who are keen on signing a defender as well.

Scalvini could be a quality long term alternative to Thiago Silva and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can secure his services.

They are highly unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season and therefore Manchester United could have a major advantage in the transfer race.