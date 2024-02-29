Major Man United star tells fans to continue to “doubt” him while making “promise” to the World

This season has been a very tough one for Man United star Marcus Rashford as fans of the Manchester club are doubting if the England star can lead their team forward.

The winger was electric for the Red Devils last season but is struggling to put the ball in the net during the current campaign.

The 26-year-old has netted just five times across 32 matches and Man United fans are also tired of the player’s attitude. Rashford is often seen just walking around the pitch and allowing his teammates to do his dirty work for him.

The Englishman has also been pulled up by Erik ten Hag for discipline issues this season but the Man United star has told football fans to continue doubting him while making the promise that the world has not seen the best of this current Man United team.

Marcus Rashford says the world has not seen the best of Man United

“I promise you, the world has not seen the best of this United squad and these players,” Rashford has told The Players’ Tribune via Fabrizio Romano.

“We want to be back playing in the Champions League. We will be back where we belong…

“If you back me, good. If you doubt me, even better.”

These are big words coming from a player who has underperformed this year and there have been no signs of either Rashford or Man United improving in the near future.

The England star showed the World last season that he has the capabilities of being one of the best players in the sport but for some reason lacks consistency.

Man United fans will be hoping that the 26-year-old can back his words up as a confident Marcus Rashford can have a big impact on Ten Hag’s team as a whole.