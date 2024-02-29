Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies two surprise claims about the Barcelona manager situation

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has taken to his Daily Briefing column to respond to the various stories doing the rounds about Julian Nagelsmann, Xavi, and the Barcelona manager’s job.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the piece, Romano stated that he’s not aware of anything concrete going on with Germany manager Nagelsmann and the possible vacancy that could be coming up at the end of the season.

Xavi recently announced that he’d be leaving Barca at the end of this current campaign, and Romano has also insisted he’s not heard anything about the Spanish tactician potentially changing his mind or being asked by Joan Laporta to stay at the club, despite what some other reports have said.

Nagelsmann has also been linked with the Newcastle United job, but Romano again insists he’s not aware of anything concrete happening there, with the former Bayern Munich boss seemingly fully focused on his current role with the national side, with a big summer coming up for Germany at Euro 2024.

Nagelsmann speculation – what’s the truth?

“Despite Nagelsmann being the latest name linked with the Barcelona job, nothing is concrete or decided and Nagelsmann is 100% focused on the Euros with Germany. Nothing is concrete in any other sense with Barcelona and Nagelsmann; and it’s the same for Newcastle,” Romano said.

On Xavi potentially staying, Romano added: “Staying with Barca, it’s been reported that Joan Laporta has asked Xavi to stay. I’m not aware of this, however, and I think we will see plenty of stories like this and links with many different managers.

“Sources close to Xavi insist that his decision is final and he’s leaving the club, so no changes to report so far.”

Would you take Nagelsmann or would you like to see Xavi stay, Barca fans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!