Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there could be a long list of suitors for Wolves winger Pedro Neto this summer, with Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal looking like his main admirers.

The Portuguese attacker has really impressed in the Premier League this season, and Romano says Spurs really like the player and view him as someone who would be a good fit for Ange Postecoglou’s style of football.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano also said that Liverpool could be a team to watch in the race for Neto’s signature, with the Reds having scouted the 23-year-old in recent times.

Meanwhile, Arsenal also have a historical interest in Neto and Romano expects that the Gunners may still be admirers of him as they tend to keep on monitoring past transfer targets.

Neto transfer: Spurs and Liverpool among long list of suitors

Discussing the Neto transfer situation, Romano said: “Another Premier League winger to watch could be Pedro Neto. I’m sure Arsenal like the player because already two years ago, they included Pedro Neto in their shortlist and Arsenal work like this – when they appreciate a player, they keep following him. Even if they were not able to make it happen two years ago, I’m sure they’re still keeping close eye to Pedro Neto.

“Tottenham are worth keeping an eye on too, because someone at the club believes that they need a new winger in the summer, so Pedro Neto could be a fantastic solution. He knows the league very well so this could be an important factor but also they believe that he could be a good player for the idea of football wanted by Angel Postecoglou.

“So I think these two clubs will be interested in Pedro Neto, and I would also keep a close eye on Liverpool – let’s see who’s going to be their manager, let’s see who’s going to be their director and what kind of strategy they will have. But Pedro Neto has also been scouted by Liverpool in recent months and years.

“Olise, Neto – I think these kind of players will be on the list of many top clubs, especially in the Premier League.”