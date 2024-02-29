Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano hints Arsenal could rival Man Utd & Chelsea for winger transfer

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed that there looks set to be a lot of interest in Crystal Palace star Michael Olise this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea and possibly Arsenal the teams to watch on that front.

The highly-rated young Frenchman has really caught the eye at Selhurst Park in recent times and looks ready to make the step up to a bigger Premier League club, and it seems there isn’t any shortage of interest.

It will be a while before we know for sure that Man Utd’s transfer strategy for the summer will be, according to Romano, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe still needs to put a new sporting director in place, but it could be that Olise is someone they’ll decide to go for.

Still, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano also name-checked Chelsea and Arsenal as possible clubs to watch, with the Blues having tried for the 22-year-old in the past as well.

Olise transfer – will he go to Man Utd, Chelsea or Arsenal?

On Olise, Romano said: “I expect there to be a big race for Michael Olise this summer. I think Manchester United could be there because they appreciate the player, of course we have to wait for the new director to come in to decide what’s the strategy, what’s the budget, how much they want to invest in that position.

“We know that Manchester United would also be busy for a centre-back, probably a left-back from what I’m told, and then a centre-striker, so they have some positions to cover, so let’s see how much of the budget they want to invest on a player like Michael Olise.

“Chelsea also had an interest in the past, so I think it’s going to be an interesting one for these two clubs and let’s see if someone else will move because maybe Arsenal can look for that kind of player. I think it’s still an open race, nothing is decided yet.”