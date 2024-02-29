Pundit Paul Merson has made his weekly prediction about Premier League games for Sportskeeda.

Merson believes Everton will beat West Ham when two sided meet this weekend at Goodison Park.

He also gave his reasoning for thinking that the Merseyside team will defeat the East Londoners on Saturday:



“Everton got an absolutely massive boost earlier this week as their points deduction was reduced to six from ten, which will allow them to play without fear between now and the end of the season. They aren’t safe yet, but their situation isn’t as bad as it was before, so they just have to ensure they don’t lose too many games. Sean Dyche and Co have some nice fixtures coming up and Goodison Park will be absolutely bouncing ahead of this game. I think they will make it count and secure a massive win that will take them another step closer to Premier League safety.”